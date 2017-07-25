Activists today staged a musical protest in front of the grounded Casino Vessel MV Lucky Seven. The sounds of the song “Mhaka Naka , Tuka Naka, Casino Konak Jai,” by Father Bismarque Musical Warriors groups echoed on the backdrop of the grounded vessel and a huge excavator which has been brought on the Miramar beach to help tow away the vessel. The casino owned by former Haryana home minister Gopal Kanda was grounded on the Miramar beach 10 days back while trying unsuccessfully to sail into the Mandovi river.