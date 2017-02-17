Home Breaking News Aequs to set up Rs 500 cr aerospace facility at Tuem Ind... Aequs to set up Rs 500 cr aerospace facility at Tuem Ind Estate By Team Digital Goa - February 17, 2017, 11 :13 am Aequs to set up Rs 500 cr aerospace facility at Tuem Ind Estate NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike442FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Goa liquor traders demand denotification of highways - - February 16, 2017, 12 :15 am Govt Appeals To People To Co-operate In Implementing SC Order on Bars Team Digital Goa - February 13, 2017, 6 :31 pm We Will Block Highways If Relief Is Not Granted To Us – Goa Liquor... Team Digital Goa - February 11, 2017, 8 :51 pm Govt to launch portal to speed up mining activity in country Team Digital Goa - February 9, 2017, 8 :17 pm