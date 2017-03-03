Advocate General (AG) too shares same opinion like Attorney General Mukul Rohatagi therefore restaurants and hotels along highways in Goa need not worry says CM Laxmikant Parsekar.

Attorney general Mukul Rohatgi has told the Kerala government that the Supreme Court order banning liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways does not apply to bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

Rohatgi said bars, pubs and restaurants were exempt from the ambit of the SC ban and added that the December 15 judgment categorically and specifically applied to liquor vends and not other establishments serving liquor to patrons.