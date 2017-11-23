Goa Government has directed the Academic Authority to formulate age appropriate syllabus, text books and learning material for all the elementary classes. The State Education Department has amended the Goa Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Rules, 2017, thereby giving powers to Government to specify its requirement before the Academic Authority.

“The academic authority shall design and implement a process of holistic school quality assessment on a regular basis,” the Director Education GP Bhat said in the notification.