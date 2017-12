With the Crime Branch sending a fresh summons to Adv Aires Rodrigues to appear before it tomorrow afternoon in Siolim woman outraging modesty case, Adv Rodrigues today filed anticipatory bail petition before Panaji Sessions court. The hearing in the anticipatory bail application has been fixed for Saturday. Crime Branch today gave a fresh summons to Aires asking him to appear for questioning on Friday after he failed to appear before crime branch this morning in Outraging of modesty case.