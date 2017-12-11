Home News Aires bail plea order reserved for Dec 15 News Aires bail plea order reserved for Dec 15 By Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 3 :32 pm North Goa Principal District and Sessions Judge Irshad Agha today reserved for 15th December his order on the Anticipatory Bail application filed by Adv Aires Rodrigues in connection with the outraging modesty case involving a lady from Anjuna. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Green Goa’ does not happen only by opposing coal, you should actually contribute to... Digital Goa - December 10, 2017, 9 :54 pm Mobile food testing van launched Digital Goa - December 10, 2017, 9 :50 pm Persons with disabilities should legally demand government facilities using Disability Act 2016–Madkaikar Digital Goa - December 10, 2017, 9 :43 pm Cannabis cultivation case: more sections added Digital Goa - December 9, 2017, 9 :49 pm