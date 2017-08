RTI Activist Aires Rodrigues today mocked CM Manohar Parrikar for his assurance to appoint an IAS officer to understand the issues of Panaji city after representing the capital city for twenty long years. He also challenged Parrikar to come for open debate on the problems faced by Panaji city. He also extended support to Congress candidate Girish Chodankar in Panaji by-poll. He was addressing media in the presence of other Congress office bearers.