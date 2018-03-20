A letter Petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court at Goa over the chaos that prevailed in Panaji on March 19 on account of the demonstration organised by the Mining dependants by Adv Aires Rodrigues. In his petition Rodrigues has urged the High Court to take suo moto cognisance of the events of 19th March and to call upon the Chief Secretary, North Goa Collector and the Director General of Police. “they should be asked to explain as to how such mockery of the law and holding of the State to ransom was permitted,” said Rodrigues.