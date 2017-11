Adv Aires Rodrigues, who is been booked for sexual harassment, today filed a counter complaint at the Anjuna Police Station against the complainant, her husband and two unknown persons for forming an unlawful criminal trespassing into his office and, assaulting him.Rodrigues is been booked by Anjuna police for sexual harassment and for outraging modesty after the victim complained of her photo being circulated on social media linking to a sex scandal.