All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) today demanded immediate and unconditional release of all Sonshi villagers and action against the erring Mining company forthwith.

“The arrest of Sonshi villagers is nothing but administrative failure of the Goa government. Demanding clean air, water and pollution free environment is right of every citizen and state is duty bound to protect the same,” said Adv Suhas Naik of AITUC.