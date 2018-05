The Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha has asked NGO Goencho Awaz to apoligise within 48 hours for maligning her name in the public meeting at Margao. She has made it clear that none of her ancestral properties in the village of Cansaulim have been converted by any of her family heir. “Some activists have stooped too low for political gains by alleging wrong things against Saldanas,” said Saldanha.