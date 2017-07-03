The counting of the Sancoale Panchayat took place on Sunday after its ward no. 5 and 6 went for election on Saturday. 7 out of 11 panchas win are from Cortalim MLA Alina Saldnha’s panel. The winners are Ward 1- Nandani Desai, Ward 2- Succorina Vales, Ward 3- Tulsidas Naik, Ward 4- Ramakant Borkar, Ward 5- Dr Sunita Ramakant Borkar, Ward 6- Narayan G Naik, Ward 7- Satish Padwalkar, Ward 8 – Kavita Kamal, Ward 9- Arish Kadar, Ward 10- Govind Lamani, Ward 11- Girish Pillai. Remarkable victory was for Ramakant Borkar who won the elections for the sixth time while his wife Dr. Sunita Borkar won for the first time. Names of two candidates are coming in the forefront for the post of the sarpanch of Narayan Naik and Girish Pillai