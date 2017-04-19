All 16 MLAs of Goa Congress will rally behind and campaign for the candidate who will contest against BJP candidate and former Congress Leader Vishwajeet Rane in Valpoi Bypolls. This was decided in the Congress Legislative Party(CLP) meet held today. It was also decided to petition the high court and the speaker against Vishwajeet Rane.

Congress also demanded that CM should take the Sonshi mining affected peoples issue seriously. “Government should prevent VHP from vitiating atmosphere in Goa,” they added.