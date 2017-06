Calangute police have managed to nab all three accused allegedly involved in the murder of 53 year old history-sheeter Tyron Nazareth. Joseph Ismail Sequeira, Ceon Fernandes and Mahesh Rampal all of whom are residents of Candolim were arrested from Mollem. Tyron was stabbed to death at Calangute by another Joseph and his two accomplices Ceon and Mahesh late night on June 24.