All 44 inmates of Sada jail were shifted to high security Colvale Central Jail this evening following failed jail brake attempt in which one inmate was killed.

Five inmates, who were injured in yesterdays brawl are recuperating in Goa Medical College(GMC). The extensive damage to equipment and property in Sada Sub Jail last night expedited their shifting process.

All 49 prisoners were to be shifted to Colvale jail on Jan 27 as per the earlier schedule.