Our stand on ODPs has been prima facie inducted in the court. All plans which are approved by the government will come to a standstill said Congress Leader Digambar Kamat.

ODPs in all cities were being prepared hastily by keeping citizens and local bodies in the dark. We demand action against all including officers who are involved in the illegal processing of ODPs Kamat added. When Congress comes to power we will scrap illegal procedure in all city ODP assured the former CM.

The High Court on Thursday had directed the South Goa Planning & Development Authority (SGPDA) not to pass the Outline Development Plans (ODPs) of Margao and Ponda till the case is fully heard.