The State level Crib Competition organized by Directorate of Art and Culture from December 26 to 31, 2017 in Goa.

The competition will be held in two categories, Institutions/Group (Cribs made by institutions, clubs, parishes or by a group of people) and Individuals/Household (Cribs made at a house or beside the house by an individual or within a family.)

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes along with the certificate. The prizes for Institution/Group Category are as follows: 1st Prize- Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Prize- Rs.20,000/-, 3rd Prize- Rs. 15,000/- and Five Consolation Prizes of Rs. 7,000/- each. For Individuals/Household Category, the prizes are as follows: 1st Prize- Rs. 15,000/-, 2nd Prize- Rs.10,000/-, 3rd Prize- Rs. 7,500/- and Five Consolation Prizes of Rs. 5000/- each.

The interested may collect the application forms from November 22, 2017 from the office of the Directorate of Art and Culture, Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto, Panaji, Ravindra Bhavan-Margao, Fatorda and Ravindra Bhavan-Curchorem, Curchorem, Ravindra Bhavan, Baina-Vasco, and submit the duly filled forms on or before December 11, 2017 at the above mentioned offices during working hours.