Sports and cultural Club Ponda organises All Goa Level Mini Float Parade at Tisk, Ponda on 27th May at 7.30 pm 1st Prize- 6,000 2nd Prize- 4000 3rd Prize- 2000 4th Prize- 1500 and Consolation Prizes. For details contact- 9822480682