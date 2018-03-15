All Government health services in the state would be linked to GMC for the purpose of laundry cleaning informed Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane.

He was speaking at the launch of the state-of-the-art laundry at GMC Hospital, Bambolim.

“Earlier, there were several complaints with regards the hygiene of the bed sheets etc in the hospital. We will maintain the best hygiene standards. We will continuously upgrade this facility,” he said.

The facility has been totally outsourced he informed.