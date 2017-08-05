Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaute today assured to sort out all the issues with regards to the development of IT industry in the state within one and half years’ time by focusing on strengthening the infrastructure and putting policies for startups, existing companies and larger IT industries in place.

“There were no policies in place, this was an impediment in attracting industries in the state. We have taken up formulation of policies for industries and startups on priority. Startup policy is ready and policy for industries will be ready in two months’ time,” the minister said.

Deserving companies will be given land at Tuem ESDM and Chimbel IT parks he added