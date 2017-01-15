Home Breaking News All options open for post of CM including bringing leader from Centre:... All options open for post of CM including bringing leader from Centre: Gadkari By Team Digital Goa - January 13, 2017, 11 :39 am All options open for post of CM including bringing leader from Centre: Gadkari NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike407FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Dont Just look back on shared history but look ahead and create newer ties... Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 6 :03 pm All Options Open Including Getting a Leader From Center For CM’s Post– Gadkari Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 5 :15 pm Congress Declares 27 Candidates with many new faces Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 1 :18 pm BJP Declares 29 Candidates Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 12 :37 pm