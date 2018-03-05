Digital Goa: All party delegation met Union Minister for Shipping, Nitin Gadkari today and submitted a memorandum to him regarding mining problem in the state.

The delegation could not meet Union Minister of Mines Narendra Singh Tomar as he was not in Delhi.

Gadkari will hold meet with Coal minister Piyush Goyal over the matter along with the delegation informed sources.

Main demand from the memorandum is to review the date of implementation of Goa concessions abolition act. The delegation demanded that the act may be made applicable from 1987 instead of 1961 so that leases will get 20 more years of life. Goa concessions abolition act was made applicable from 1961

“Centre should issue an ordinance stating that under the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, the appointment day means 28th day of December 1961 be read as the date of assent (1987),” the memorandum stated.