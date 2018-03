An all-party delegation in Goa met state Governor Mridula Sinha here today and sought her intervention in the iron ore mining industry problem.

MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who led the delegation said, ” We have asked the governor to seek PM Modi’s intervention in the matter. We want help from the Centre over the issue. At this stage we will not take any stand till the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) responds,” he said.