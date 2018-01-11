Home News All-women officers of INSV Tarini sustained storm on Pacific Ocean News All-women officers of INSV Tarini sustained storm on Pacific Ocean By Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 8 :41 pm The Indian Navy’s first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, braved a strong storm in the Pacific Ocean, as they were making their way to the Falklands Island. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS MMC starts drive against illegal vendors. Seized perishable goods sent to old age homes Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 9 :08 pm Medley of Karnataka Mahadayi protesters call for Karnataka bundh on Jan 27 Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 9 :03 pm Common service delivery portal for Urban bodies launched Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 8 :26 pm National Geographic Explorer Malaika Vaz Bags National Youth Award Team Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 12 :30 pm