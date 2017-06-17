Alleging manipulation, bid rigging and collusive bidding for Cyberage laptop Scheme by a ‘cartel’ the Computer Dealers Forum of Goa (CDFG) has asked Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to stall Cyberage Laptop Tender. This year, total 15 firms have got contract of supplying 45 thousand laptops to Goan students in three phases.“Goa government is not acting in the interest of students but in the interest of a cartel of favoured handful who have been grabbing the Cyber age tenders since its inception seven years back,” rued CDFG. “The cartel has cornered 83 percent of cyber age scheme. So far Rs 320 crore have been garnered by them and around Rs 600 crore revenue has been lost by commercial tax department,” CDFG alleged.