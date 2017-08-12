Tenants association Goencho Kul Mundkaracho Awaz (GKMA) today alleged that the amendment to Tenancy Act is the biggest conspiracy aimed at finishing off tenants and favor the landlords. “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s government is the brain behind introducing the amendments in 2014 and 2017 amendment due to which several tenant lost their cases in court,” alleged the association. It was also decided to launch a fresh agitation to seek justice in the matter.

The association held a meeting on the occasion of death anniversary of first CM Bahusaheb Bandodkar in Zareshwar Hall Ponda.