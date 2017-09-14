Ameya Abhyankar appointed Secretary of Goa Public Service Commission By Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 4 :59 pm Ameya Abhyankar has been appointed as Secretary of Goa Public Service Commission(GPSC). Abhyankar will also continue to hold the additional charges in Govt of Goa as per orders issued from time to time states a press communiqué. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital – Health Minister Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 5 :01 pm Ameya Abhyankar appointed Secretary of Goa Public Service Commission Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 4 :59 pm MP Sawaikar assures to discuss airport parking land issue with CM Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 10 :10 pm FDA directs 6 Kiosks , 1 Mobile Cart and 1 Fast food outlet from... Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 10 :04 pm