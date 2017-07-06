Janardhan Bhandari of Goa Congress has submitted an application to Airport Authority of India asking for permission to hold his wedding reception at the Dabolim Airport. In the letter Bhandari has assured AAI that photography and videography of the event will not be done as it will ‘endanger our countries defense’. State BJP’s public meeting held at the high security airport premises to welcome Senior leader Amit Shah had attracted criticism and complains from different quarters. Replying to the criticism BJP leaders had said that the meeting at the airport was not pre-planned but an impromptu one and that Congress too can welcome their leaders with meeting at the airport if they wish to do so.