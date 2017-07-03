BJP national president Amit Shah today said that the number of tourist to Goa will increase by 3 times with the commissioning of Mopa Airport. He further said that the BJP is committed to the improvement of infrastructure in the state. He was speaking after inaugurating South Goa party office of BJP in Margao on the last of his Goa tour. He said BJP will have offices in all the districts of India in order to connect with the masses. Speaking on the occasion CM Parrikar said that the inauguration of South Goa office is the beginning of mission Goa for BJP