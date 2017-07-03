Home News Amit Shah interacts with top brass of Goa RSS in Panaji News Amit Shah interacts with top brass of Goa RSS in Panaji By Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 11 :18 am BJP National President Amit shah today visited RSS Goa Head office in Panaji. Held interaction with all chiefs of branches associated to Sangh Parivar. Around 35 attended. Meeting was to strengthen coordination, said sources. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Education dept distributes raincoats and uniforms, laptops to be given next month Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 11 :15 am 9 month child gets drowned in a bucket of water at Verna Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 11 :09 am Aam Aadmi Party Stages Black Flag Protests Against Amit Shah Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 11 :07 am Jeep falls into gorge at Valpoi killing youth, three others injured Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 11 :05 am