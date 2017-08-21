The Bombay High Court Bench at Goa on Monday disposed of a petition against BJP national president Amit Shah’s public meeting at the Dabolim international airport after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a written submission said that the July 1 incident was an “isolated occurrence and that such an incident would never be repeated.”

“I hereby under take that the Airport Authority shall ensure that in future no such occurrence ever takes place under any circumstances and that the Airport area and its precincts are not used for any such occurrences,” the authority’s Goa airport director Bhupesh Negi said in a written undertaking to the Court.