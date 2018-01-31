Our existence in the cosmos is a wonderful journey, as nature’s marvels unwind before us time and again. But in today’s life, do humans have any time to take a little time out and immerse themselves in the awesomeness of the Universe ?Even W H Davies , the notable English poet remarked in his famous poem, Leisure, : “ What is this life ,if full of care? We have no time to stand and stare”

Such an opportunity that not only deserves a stare, but is to be experienced, Savored and enjoyed is coming our way this 31st of January. It’s the once in 2 decades rare “snow Blue Super rising copper total lunar eclipse” !! Sounds like a mouthful, Yes, but its something you have hardly ever experienced before. On 31st January 2018, The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth and the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated. This full moon phase occurs at 13:27 UTC. (6:57 pm for Goa). Traditionally every Full moon has a unique name and the second full Moon of January is called a snow Moon. .

.

When there are two full moons occurring in one month of the Gregorian calendar, the second full moon is referred to as a blue Moon. Strangely January and March of 2018 both have this phenomena and February does not have a single Full moon .Such an occurrence happened in 1999 and will repeat in 2037. Usually there are 12 full moons in one calendar year, but. The strangest part of this month’s phenomena is that the entire month of February is left without any Full Moon. This happens every 19 years and is part of bigger calculation called a Metonic cycle At 13:27 UTC on 31st January the moon goes in to blue moon phase and will be visible from Goa

The next coincidence is The Supermoon. This is the last of three consecutive super moons that is 3rd December 2017, 1st January 2018 and 31st January 2018. It is an extremely special occurrence that all three seasonal full moons of the astronomical winter of 2017/18 are Super Moons. This happened previously in 2016 and will again happen in 2020. Super Moon is a phenomenon in which full Moon phase occurs when the Moon is at perigee (closest approach to Earth). Scientifically this phenomenon is known as lunar Perigee Syzygy. The word super moon was actually coined by an astrologer Richard Nolle. In a super Moon, the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth, it looks approximately 14 percent larger and brighter than usual full moons. The next time this coincidence happens will be on 31 March 2037

And, if all these were not enough, The Moon decides to do yet another rare show at the same time: The Total Lunar Eclipse. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra. The eclipse will be visible throughout most of western North America, eastern Asia, Australia, and the best view will in the Pacific Ocean. A total lunar eclipse is suppose to be an extremely rare type of eclipse because incidentally solar eclipses may happen up to 4 times a year but total lunar eclipse may not happen in an entire calendar year (NASA).

For Goa, the First contact of eclipse happens at 16:21 (4:21 pm) when moon touches the penumbral shadow of the Earth. The second contact happens at 17:18 (5:18pm) when the moon touches the umbra of the Earth. The third contact happens at 18:21 (6:21pm) Totality begins. Maximum Eclipse occurs at 18:59 (6:59pm). Fourth contact happens at 19:37 (7:37pm) when the moon leaves the umbra. The last contact happens at 21:38 (9:38pm) when the moon is released from the penumbra of the earth signaling the end of the total lunar eclipse. This eclipse is also unique because it is a rising eclipse and by the time the moon is visible in Goan sky it has been totally eclipsed. The Next total lunar eclipse is on 27 July 2018 and the Next super, blue total lunar eclipse will not occur until 31st Jan 2037. During a Total Solar Eclipse the sun becomes black because the moon directly hides it from view and there is darkness on earth, but in a Total Lunar Eclipse when the Earth’s full shadow, umbra falls on the moon, it turns copper red instead of becoming black .This is because of atmospheric refraction. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will gradually get darker and at totality take on a very interesting rusty or blood red color.

Such a rarest of rare event deserves great publicity and all over the world amateurs and sky observation enthusiasts are eagerly waiting. Goa too does not lack behind in any way in this as The Association of friends of Astronomy (Goa) has announced state wide events to mark the rare astronomical spectacle. The main Observation center in Goa is the Public Astronomical Observatory, Junta House, Panaji. At other centers of the organization also, enthusiastic teams of amateurs will monitor the event and help students and general public in viewing it through telescopes. At the Public Astronomical Observatories of The Ravindra Bhavans of Margao, Sankhali and Vasco, too, the event can be observed.

At Mapusa, the telescopes will placed outside The Bodgeshwar temple, at Morjim at The Vidyprasarak High School, at Borim at The Vivekananda High School, at Canacona at The Sri Mallikarjun Vidyalaya, Char Rasta and at Porvorim at The Vidya Prabhodidni High School.Teams of Enthusiastic astrophotographers too have been deputed to capture the event live from North and South Goa. All events are open for the general public free of cost and programs will start at 06:45 pm on 31st January 2018.

All in all, all Goans should not miss this rare opportunity or else be prepared to wait for 31st January 2037, to witness a repeat show!