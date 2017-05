As part of International Museum Day, today, Goa Science Centre will organise

An exhibition on ‘My Own Collection’

from May 18 to May 20

from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibition will be organised for general public and one can display their own hobby collection like stamps, post cards, coins etc. Those interested in displaying their hobby collection can register at Goa Science Centre.

Details: gscp.education@gmail.com/2463426.