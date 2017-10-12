Home Breaking News ANC arrested Calangute local with MDMA drugs worth Rs 80,000*Petrol pump strike... ANC arrested Calangute local with MDMA drugs worth Rs 80,000*Petrol pump strike of Oct 13 called off By Digital Goa - October 12, 2017, 11 :03 am ANC arrested Calangute local with MDMA drugs worth Rs 80,000*Petrol pump strike of Oct 13 called off - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS My political future and career lies with Parrikar’s leadership –Rane Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 8 :19 pm FDA confiscates Rs 2 lakh worth Mava from house at Colvale Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 8 :06 pm Karnataka government to help displaced Kannadigas in Goa Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 1 :31 pm Capacity of solid waste management plant at Saligao will be increased to 200 ton... Digital Goa - October 10, 2017, 9 :54 pm