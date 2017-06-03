Xanthus Institute is conducting a

one day android App development workshop

which will be a primer to develop android apps.

The course will be beneficial to all engineering students and also BCA students.

The same will be conducted at Xanthus Institute Porvorim on the 18 June 2017 from 10 AM to 6PM.

The workshop aims to give an hands on experience of creating an Android App.

A number of Apps will be developed by them at the venue.

For further details contact 9225902147.

Please register as the seats are limited.