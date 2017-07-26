Home News Anjali Sehrawat appointed South Goa Collector News Anjali Sehrawat appointed South Goa Collector By Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 8 :52 pm Anjali Sehrawat , IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre of 2013 batch has been appointed as the Collector of South Goa. Swapnil Naik who was holding the post of South Goa Collector has been transferred to Government of India. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Entry fee for outside state vehicles fetched Goa Rs 113 Cr net income Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 9 :06 pm AAP to decide on Panaji bye poll after poll announcement Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 6 :26 pm Is Goa moving towards an accidents state? – asks Digambar Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 6 :20 pm Companies will be shut down if they don’t take measures to prevent pollution –CM Team Digital Goa - July 26, 2017, 2 :39 pm