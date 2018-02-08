Anjuna local arrested with Rs 35,000 worth drugs By Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 5 :13 pm Crime Branch arrested one RadhaKrishna Naik from Anjuna with drugs worth Rs 35,000 yesterday night Naik was found in possession of drugs Charas 08.Grms and Ganja 200.10.Grms all worth Rs.35000. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Government notifies street vendors protection of livelihood and Licensing scheme Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 10 :01 pm Stage set for ‘Difficult Dialogues’ on gender equality Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 6 :37 pm 20 First Responder Bike ambulances launched by CM Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 5 :40 pm Deadline for submitting suggestions on draft National Mineral Policy ends tomorrow Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 5 :15 pm