Goa government has assured the Panaji bench of Bombay High Court to decide on the entry and mooring of new offshore casino MV Lucky Seven in Mandovi river by Monday. The offshore casino is promoted by Golden Globe Pvt Ltd. The vessel has been awaiting permission to enter Panaji Port from May 19. Advocate General of Goa told court today that not withstanding the closure of Panaji port, the decision on MV Lucky Seven will be taken on or before Monday. The matter is adjourned till Monday.