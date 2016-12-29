Applications are invited by Directorate of Higher Education for Goa Scholars 2016-17.

The objective of the scheme is to promote pursuit of post-graduate studies by younger population of Goa, by way of recognizing the meritorious and outstanding candidates with a Scholarship to undertake Post-graduate (Masters or Doctoral) studies in Institutions of proven excellence, in India or abroad.

Maximum of Twenty applicants shall be selected as “Goa Scholar” and to each the scholarship of Rs. 6.00 lakhs for studies in India or US$ 20,000 for studies in abroad, shall be awarded.

Application forms and details are available at www.dhe.goa.gov.in states a press release.