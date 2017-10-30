The Directorate of Social Welfare has invited applications from Employers, NGOs and persons with disabilities for state awards in Best Employer, Best NGO and Best Employee with Disability categories.

One award in each category of Disability such as visually disabled, speech and hearing impaired, physically disabled will be given for the best employee with disabilities. Each award consists of cash amount of Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand only), citation certificate, shrifal (coconut) and shawl.

Application forms are available at the Directorate of Social Welfare, Panaji and District Welfare Offices, Directorate of Social Welfare, M.S.A. Complex, Margao free of cost. Applications in prescribed format duly filled in all respect and accompanied with photocopies of the required documents attested by Gazetted Officer should reach the Directorate of Social Welfare, Panaji on or before November 20, 2017.

State awards will be presented on December 19, 2017 by the Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.