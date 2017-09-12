Applications are invited under the Central Sector Scholarship for College and University Students implemented by the Department of Higher Education for all class XII pass out students since 2015.
Students required to apply online for renewal and fresh scholarships on or before 30.09.2017 (in respect of renewals) and before 31.010.2017 in respect of fresh on National Scholarship Portal http://www.scholarships.gov.in
Applications are invited under the Central Sector Scholarship for College and University Students implemented by the Department of Higher Education for all class XII pass out students since 2015.