Goa Government today rejected 8 applications to start English medium primary schools. The application was rejected stating that it is against the policy of the government of promoting regional languages.

Few Urdu school proposals were also rejected while application for staring a school in Sindhi has been withdrawn.

The government also rejected 6 applications for starting high schools.

Other than this 40 applications for primary schools in Konkani and Marathi are before the government for decision.