Home Breaking News Archbishop urges govt to thoroughly probe acts of vandalism while condemning these... Archbishop urges govt to thoroughly probe acts of vandalism while condemning these incidents By Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 2 :42 pm Archbishop urges govt to thoroughly probe acts of vandalism while condemning these incidents - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Woman rescued after 15 years of confinement at Candolim Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 11 :25 pm No ‘Swatch Bharat’ at Vasco Police Station Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :36 pm 5 police platoons deployed in South Goa for patrolling Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :29 pm Archbishop condemns desecration, appeals for calm Team Digital Goa - July 11, 2017, 9 :25 pm