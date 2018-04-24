Arduino Workshop

Introduction to Arduino                                Edge Follower Robot

Basic Arduino Projects                                 Wall Follower Robot

RGB LED Project

  • What Will I Learn?
  • Understand what an Arduino is and how it works.
  • Program your Arduino using code that you’ve written in the Arduino IDE (Integrated Development Environment)
  • Learn programming concepts using C and C++ along with Arduino Specific programming
  • Use a wide variety of hardware and components and prototype your projects using a breadboard

28th & 29th  April 2018

Price 1200/-                                                     Limited Seats

Certificate At The End Of Workshop

For registration

Email: asiercreativity@gmail.com

For further Details Contact:- 9049110210/8806162046

Venue: Mateus Residency, Near Dr. Desai Clinic, Fatorda, Margao Goa.