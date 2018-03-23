2 arrested in extortion case By Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 4 :50 pm Panaji police arrested two person from Merces for alleged involvement in extortion case. The accused Narayan Goltekar alias Vishal from Merces and Anthony Nadar from Calapur have been arrested by the police. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Inconsistency in statements, video recordings in rape case: Tarun Tejpal tells SC Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :28 pm One arrested in attack on Hospicio PRO case Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :12 pm AAP to take Gov. to Court over PWD circular for alleged promotion of corruption Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 9 :45 pm Maha offers Goa Rs 2 crore a year to treat its patients at GMC Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 9 :05 pm