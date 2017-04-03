The Department of Art & Culture has organized a meeting regarding revision of Citizen Charter on April 12, 2017 at Multipurpse Hall, Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto-Panaji at 4.00 p.m. The Department is in the process of revising its Citizen Charter by taking inputs from all its stakeholders which includes but not limited to the artist community, artists, groups, General Public etc. Stakeholders who may provide their valuable inputs and suggestions for revising the said Citizen Charter and ensuring its effectiveness towards better service delivery for citizens are invited for this meeting. Components of the Citizen Charter will be discussed in this meeting. The interested artists, stakeholders, groups are requested to confirm their participation in meeting by 07/04/2017 through SMS on mobile no. 9960283690 or Office of the Directorate of Art and Culture may contacted on Phone nos. 2404661/2404700 /2404704.