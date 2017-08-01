Ex-Mayor Ashok Naik today announced that he is not accepting the offer from Congress to contest the Panaji bye polls on Congress party ticket. “I had thought I would win and tried for Congress ticket because the offer had come to me. Congress is not untouchable.

But my supporters told me not to take the congress ticket,” said the senior politician.

Denying that there is any pressure on him to withdraw Naik said, “I love Panaji. It is my dream city. CM has neglected Panaji’s problems like garbage, St Inez Nalla and market.”

Naik had left BJP few months back after spending 25 years in the party. “I had proposed Parrikar’s name during his first assembly election in panaji. But he never contacted and asked me why I resigned from party,” lamented Naik.