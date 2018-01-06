Home News Asia Resort Fashion Week to debut in Goa in March News Asia Resort Fashion Week to debut in Goa in March By Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 10 :04 pm The first edition of Asia Resort Fashion Week (ARFW) will be held in Goa from March 1-3.The three-day fashion week is being organised at Cidade De Goa Resort. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Vitorino Fernandes to captain Goa in Santosh Trophy Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 10 :24 pm Goan students to get opportunity to interact with 6 Nobel laureates Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 10 :09 pm Feast of Three Kings celebrated at Cansaulim with pomp and gaiety Digital Goa - January 6, 2018, 9 :26 pm Goa to host second edition of Bird Festival between Jan 12-14 Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 10 :01 pm