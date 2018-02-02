Taluka wise Assessment Survey for Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS), Griha Aadhaar (GA) and Laadli Laxmi has been scheduled by Directorate of Social welfare in coordination with Goa Electronics Ltd.(GEL).

In the beginning the survey will be taken up in Bicholim and Quepem Talukas. The survey has already commenced from 22nd January 2018 and is proposed to be completed in a period of 9 months. The objectives of this survey is to study of socio economic impact of the schemes, assessing current execution, procedure and improvement if needed from the beneficiary prospective, assessing the benefits given and existing criteria for availing benefits and evaluate changes if required and assessing the eligibility of each beneficiary so as to weed out any non – deserving beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will have to submit aadhar card copy of all family members to the surveyor.