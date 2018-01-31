Home News Assnora Woman dies in accident at Thivim News Assnora Woman dies in accident at Thivim By Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 10 :06 pm A woman from Assnora died in a tragic accident between truck and bike at Thivim. She was working in a private firm in Mapusa. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Family of 4 from Solapur on holiday in Goa goes missing Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 10 :10 pm Shigmo 2018 from March 3 to 17 Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 9 :58 pm Gold worth Rs 19.92 lakh seized from AI flight at Dabolim Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 5 :52 pm Govt Announcement about sale of coconut at cheaper price is a publicity stunt –... Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 5 :11 pm